Encounter between militants and SF in central Kashmir

SRINAGAR : An encounter broke out between militants and security forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the central Kashmir district of Badgam on Friday, official sources said.

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles, (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO early this morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants at Chadoora in Badgam.

However, when the security forces launched house to house search, militants hiding there opened fire. The forces retaliated ensuing in an encounter, the sources said.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the nearby areas to prevent any demonstrations, they said, adding that further details are awaited. (AGENCIES)