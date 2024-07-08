Sir,

The tragic stampede at the religious congregation in Hathras, which claimed over 121 lives, highlights a critical need for effective crowd management and safety protocols at large gatherings.

The local administration’s failure to anticipate and control the massive crowd, alongside inadequate preparations by the event organizers, directly contributed to this disaster.

To prevent such tragedies, authorities must enforce strict adherence to capacity limits, ensure proper crowd control measures, and mandate contingency plans for handling excess attendees.

Event organizers should receive mandatory training in crowd control and emergency response. Additionally, realistic attendee estimates should guide permissions, and venues must be equipped with infrastructure to safely manage large crowds.

The Hathras tragedy is a stark reminder that human life is fragile and safety protocols are paramount. Implementing these measures is essential to prevent future catastrophes.

Sudhir Malhotra

Udhampur