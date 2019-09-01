Crime Branch Jammu books Fraudster

In yet another case of fraud, notorious history-sheeter of a police station, Kishatwar-Sajjad Ahmad Nazar S/O Abdul Gafar R/O near Jamia Masjid Kishatwar along-with retired veterinary Dr Rehmatullah Khora, lured a youth of the area Rattan Lal for a bank job for Rs 6.20 lacs. When the case was reported in Crime Branch Jammu, FIR Number 14/2019 U/S 420, 120-B RPC was lodged after conducting verification, subsequently thorough investigation initiated.

After the offences are proved, with the meticulous planning and coordinated efforts, 46 years accused Sajjad Nazar is arrested by Crime Branch Jammu. He is history sheeter of Police Station Kishatwar since May 2019 with background of 9 (nine) FIR’s lodged against him for committing crimes of; Murder, Arms Act, Impersonation, Fraud, … etc.

Reportedly the name of Sajjad Najar has also surfaced in instigation of law and order problems in the area in near past. Presently he is also representing ward number-6 in Municipal council of Kishatwar. Accused Opportunist Sajjad Nazar has also changed political loyalties as and when sensed personal vested interests.

Dr Rehmatullah Khora, 72 years old retired from Animal Husbandry Department is accomplice in the case. Both the accused were avoiding arrest. Taking advantage of the unrest in Kashmir valley, source report reveal that Dr Rehmatulla has escaped across the Pir Panchal Range and hiding somewhere in south Kashmir valley.