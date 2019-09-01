Governor inaugurates Ladakh Festival

Leh: Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the 4-day Ladakh Festival, 2019 at Leh Pologround here today. Sh. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member Parliament; Sh. Gyal P. Wangyal, Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Leh; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Saugat Biswas, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh; Sh. Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Leh; Ms. Sargun Shukla, SSP Leh; Sh. C. Phunsog, Vice-Chancellor University of Ladakh, Executive Councillors and Councillors of LAHDC Leh and Kargil were present on the occasion.

At the start of the festival, silence was observed in memory of Dorjey Mutup, former CEC, LAHDC, Leh, who passed away today morning.

Governor complimented the people for getting Union Territory status for Ladakh and observed that its exclusive landscape and people who are deeply rooted in their traditions and culture have always pulled him towards Ladakh. He said that like majority of them who follow tenets of Buddhism, he is also a believer in Mahatma Buddha’s philosophy which preaches ultimate peace.

Governor noted that Ladakh’s pristine beauty, traditions, culture, language and heritage will be protected and people will benefit immensely from the Union Territory status which will open new doors for employment and development here. He said that the Union Government under the leadership of Sh. Narendra Modi has always been considerate to aspirations of Ladakh and fulfilled them as promised.

Governor remarked that he and his Administration will always work for development of Ladakh and observed that even when he is not at the helm of affairs, he will continue to work as its goodwill ambassador.

Governor also welcomed the large number of tourists who are presently in Ladakh and wished them an enjoyable and comfortable stay here.

Sh. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member Parliament, expressed gratitude to the Union Government for granting Union Territory Status to Ladakh and to Governor and his Administration for their efforts in making it possible. He said that it was a long pending demand of whole Ladakh and UT status will definitely lead to progress and prosperity of its people.

Sh. Gyal P Wangyal thanked the Union Government, Governor and his Administration for granting UT status to Ladakh and spoke about the developmental aspirations of its people. He hoped that tourism, which is the backbone of Ladakh’s economy, will get a big boost through this step of the Government and urged for promoting Ladakh as winter tourism destination.

A cultural programme based mainly on folk dances of Ladakh enthralled the locals and tourists on the occasion.