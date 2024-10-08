Crafting Careers: Opportunities through the PM Internship Scheme

Dr Raj Nehru

Many years ago, when I was heading HR for a manufacturing company in Parwanoo, a friend reached out to me for help. He recommended a young boy with a three-year Diploma in Engineering, who had been unemployed for over a year since completing his studies. The boy didn’t fit our hiring policy as we recruited diploma holders directly from campus. But out of respect for my friend, I agreed to meet him.

When the boy came to my home, I asked him a few technical questions, but his knowledge was lacking-perhaps due to the quality of his education or the frustration of a year-long job hunt. Despite this, I wanted to help. I approached one of our Quality Managers and requested that he take the boy on as an intern, without a stipend or salary. Thankfully, he agreed.

The boy turned out to be a fast learner and worked diligently. His hard work impressed everyone on the team, so much so that the same Quality Manager soon came to me, requesting to give him a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000. Over time, this internship became a turning point in his life. Not only did he secure a full-time job with the company, but he was later sent to Japan for specialized training. Today, that same boy is the Vice President, heading R&D at India’s largest automobile filtration company.

This experience isn’t unique. Throughout my HR career, more than 90% of the interns I have worked with, were either absorbed by the company or advanced their careers significantly. Internships are a powerful tool for transforming lives.

In today’s competitive job market, students often find themselves lacking the necessary practical skills to transition seamlessly into professional roles. While universities and colleges impart theoretical knowledge, many graduates lack industry exposure. The situation is especially dire for students from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, who may not have the same access to internships and mentorship programs as their urban counterparts.

The Prime Minister’s focus on internships through various schemes echoes this sentiment. By offering real-world learning opportunities, these programs can uplift countless young people, bridging the gap between education and employment, and driving India towards a Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, introduced in the 2024 Budget, is set to redefine the skilling and employment ecosystem in India. Aimed at providing 10 million internships over the next five years through 500 top Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spend companies, this initiative seeks to bridge the critical gap between academic learning and industry expectations. With a special focus on both rural and urban youth, the scheme provides an opportunity for students to gain practical, hands-on experience that will improve their employability and prepare them for the future workforce. The Internship Scheme is designed to offer young Indians valuable corporate exposure and improve their employment prospects. Under this program, selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of up to INR 5000 and one-time financial assistance of INR 6000. Interns will gain practical experience by working in India’s top 500 companies, immersing themselves in real-world corporate environments. The scheme aims to empower unemployed youth by equipping them with essential skills, reducing financial dependency, and boosting their chances of long-term employment.

For instance, in a rural setting like a village in Uttar Pradesh, where young students may be pursuing degrees in agriculture or engineering, they often have limited access to advanced machinery or industry-level practices. An internship under this scheme could allow them to work with companies in their projects, providing hands-on experience in modern agricultural practices or equipment design. In urban areas like Bengaluru, a technology student might intern with working on cutting-edge software projects and gaining exposure to artificial intelligence or cloud computing.

Advantages of the Scheme

For students from both rural and urban backgrounds, the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme offers numerous benefits. Rural students can access real-world training in industries that may be relatively new to their regions, such as renewable energy or smart farming. Imagine a young engineering student from a village in Rajasthan interning with a solar power company, learning how to install and maintain solar panels, and bringing that knowledge back to improve his community. Meanwhile, a hospitality management student from Kolkata could intern at five or a seven start Hotel, gaining valuable experience in event management, customer service, and operations in a bustling urban environment.

The scheme’s benefits extend to industries as well. By participating in the program, companies can mentor young talent, who, in turn, contribute fresh ideas and enthusiasm. It allows corporations to groom future employees while fulfilling their CSR obligations by investing in India’s youth, particularly those from marginalized or underserved communities.

How Higher Education Institutions Can Leverage the Scheme

Higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country, both in cities and remote areas, have a unique opportunity to integrate this scheme into their academic framework. Colleges can partner with local industries to offer internships in fields like technology, finance, healthcare, or entertainment, aligning student training with emerging trends. A media studies student in Mumbai, for instance, could intern with a film production house, gaining exposure to filmmaking, editing, and media marketing. Students from a rural university in Bihar studying agriculture could intern with a company that focuses on organic farming or water management systems, gaining practical experience in sustainable agriculture. Such partnerships could lead to a long-term collaboration between HEIs and industries, creating a steady flow of talent to various sectors.

Boosting Employability, Entrepreneurship, and Global Mobility

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme will significantly improve employability by providing students with direct industry exposure. A rural student interning with a tech startup working on low-cost internet solutions, for example, could gain expertise that makes them highly employable in the rapidly growing telecommunications industry. In cities like Delhi or Pune, engineering students interning at electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers could become future leaders in the renewable energy sector.

The entrepreneurial potential of the scheme cannot be overstated. By gaining first-hand experience in business operations, rural youth can take innovative ideas back to their communities. For example, after interning with an agritech company, a young entrepreneur from Jharkhand might set up a local startup that helps small-scale farmers implement modern irrigation techniques or mobile-based crop management tools. Similarly, an urban intern working in digital marketing with a retail brand in Gurgaon may later launch their own e-commerce venture.

Global mobility is another significant advantage. Internships with multinational companies or those involved in global supply chains will expose Indian youth to international standards of business operations, opening doors for them to work abroad or collaborate on global projects. A mechanical engineering student from a rural institute who interns with a company involved in smart manufacturing could gain the skills needed to work with international clients or even pursue opportunities abroad.

Roadmap Ahead

The success of Internships depends on the collaborative efforts of students, academic institutions, and corporate organizations. The educational institutions and corporates are key stakeholder and they need to ensure a careful planning, proper guidance, feedback, and strong partnerships. Each stakeholder must fulfil its role to maximize the benefits for students and ensure a meaningful, productive internship experience.

For students, success in internships requires not only observing the work environment but actively applying classroom knowledge to real-world situations. This hands-on experience bridges the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, ultimately enhancing both academic and professional growth.

Academic institutions need to properly guide and preparing students to take full advantage of internship opportunities. Educational advisors and faculty members need to provide students with clear direction and support, ensuring that interns are well-prepared for the challenges they will face in the workplace. Moreover, institutions should maintain close ties with the corporate world, aligning internship programs with industry needs, and gathering feedback from companies to improve curriculum relevance.

To make internship programs successful, businesses must invest time and resources in providing extensive guidance, support, training, and feedback to interns. This allows interns to develop essential professional skills and build confidence, increasing their chances of securing high-quality job offers. Corporations, in turn, will benefit from internships by gaining access to part-time help and innovative ideas while potentially scouting future employees. This collaboration and contribution

Conclusion

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme is more than just a skill development program; it is a transformative initiative that will help India’s youth, both rural and urban, realize their full potential.

(The author is Vice Chancellor Shri Vishwakarma Skill University)