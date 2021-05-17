COVID Cries

Mehak Varun

To all those who are reading this, congratulations. You have survived. But what is worrisome, till when? The year 2021 had to undertake a lot of pressure after 2020 fell into the trap of COVID-19. Alas, even 2021 surrendered itself in the hands of this cruel and heartless illness. It’s been more than a year, we have been practising social distancing, wearing masks, adopting a new lifestyle to avoid it. Yet, this virus is not leaving. This deadly virus has intervened with our lives so badly that we have forgotten our normal life.

The sad part is how this virus is making lives helpless. Shockingly, around 3 million people have lost their lives globally to this deadly virus. With the new mutant variants emerging with full fervour, even the doctors are losing hopes and are breaking down. When did we ever think that a day will come in our lives where we will be searching for oxygen cylinders to keep our people alive. Isn’t it bizarre to experience such a lamentable situation?

A lot for Human Race

Mourning and anguish, resilience and challenge; a year full of mystery!

The second wave is hitting India like a hurricane. In the hospitals, out on the roads, people are dying. A plight that is scary and bloodthirsty. Doctors are helpless as they can’t provide oxygen to the patients. Hospitals are crying for help, patients are crying for shortage of beds, relatives are crying for the death of their loved ones, even television reporters are breaking down reporting about the scary situation they are witnessing.

This virus is leaving out no one. It is not targetting a particular religion, caste or colour. It is treating everyone with equality and cruelty. A different scene we are noticing. Only the poor used to beg, these days even the rich are begging for their lives. People are gasping for oxygen. This second wave has hit India so bad that the situation has become devastating.

We are actually living in a state of trauma that has implausible scope right now.

Such devastating stories have been heard as this COVID 19 wreaks havoc. India is in the grips of a medical health emergency. This 2nd wave is hitting children with severe symptoms. Children are becoming more symptomatic.

This killing virus is changing the rituals of death for religions.

This virus has changed the burial rituals perilously. The bishop in Ahmedabad urged the Catholic church to opt for the cremation of a deceased, looking at the rising number of COVID-19 deaths in the state, and also the space crunch in the cemeteries. Bishop stated: “Cremation becomes a preferred option for the Catholics who die of COVID in terms of hygiene and in cognizance of the scarcity of space in some of our cemeteries. The ashes will be preserved in the niches of the cemetery with full dignity in the presence of a priest who makes sure that it is done according to the church burial ritual.”

The things are turning to be deplorable. The bodies of COVID victims have been seen mishandled brutally. Many of the relatives don’t turn up to collect the bodies. The authorities carry the bodies of the victims in huge bundles.

Recently, a body fell off from the ambulance driven rashly by the driver in Madhya Pradesh.

This is what the value of a person, alive or dead, has been reduced to! Hasn’t 2020 already tested our humanity a lot? It has changed the way we live, the way we die alone without meeting our family, everything has been changing beyond recognition.

COVID 19 has changed death to be the loneliest journey a person travels through shredded emotional phases.

It is a cunning virus that is making people with social inequalities more vulnerable. Our survival requires collective efforts and willingness to take forceful steps to allay the never-ending pandemic that is crushing our world.

The second wave has been hitting India so badly, all the people, high officials are sending wishes from across the globe for the people of India.

The good part is, social media has been used for positive outcomes in times of crisis like these. People are flooding Twitter and Instagrams with lots of information to save the lives of people in immediate need.

We all are in this together and we all have to come out of this together. Let’s be sensible enough to maintain the protocols and move ahead with only one focus of eradicating this cruel virus as soon as we can. We will be a much better society, a better world.

