Covid: 7 new cases in J&K

JAMMU, Jun 7: Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new Covid cases on Tuesday that took the infection tally to 4,54,290, officials said.

Of the new cases, six were from Jammu district while one was detected in Baramulla district, they said.

There are 55 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,483, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials added. (Agencies)