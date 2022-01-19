COVID-19: J&K sees Jan’s highest single-day spike with 5,818 new cases, 4 deaths

JAMMU, Jan 19: The Government today informed that 5818 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 1752 from Jammu division and 4066 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 372669.Also, 04 Covid deaths have been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 1255more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 592from Jammu Division and663 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 41,266doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,00,27,707.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 372669 positive cases, 26236are Active Positive (9336in Jammu Division and 16900in Kashmir Division), 341854 have recovered and 4579 have died; 2232 in Jammu division and 2347in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 20518023 test results available, 372669 samples have tested positive and 20145354 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 83,019 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5567471 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7599persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 26236 in isolation and 430381 in home surveillance. Besides, 5098676 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1745 cases, Baramulla reported 791 cases, Budgam reported 594 cases, Pulwama reported 230 cases, Kupwara reported 93 cases, Anantnag reported 217cases,Bandipora reported 130 cases, Ganderbal reported 84 cases, Kulgam reported 162 cases while as Shopian reported 20 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 1131cases, Reasi reported 56 cases for today, Udhampur reported 105 cases, Rajouri reported 85 cases, Doda reported 63 cases, Kathua reported 100 cases, Samba reported 89 cases, Poonch reported 66 case, Kishtwar reported 05 cases while as Ramban reported 53 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 416 ( 8.32%) are occupied.

