MD&CEO Jammu & Kashmir Bank, CGM NABARD call on Lt Governor

JAMMU, JAN 19: Sh Baldev Prakash, who recently joined as the first Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of the J&K Bank, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Parkash apprised the Lt Governor about the plans to take J&K Bank to the forefront in the banking sector and making it a key contributor in the development of the economy of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor asked the MD&CEO to explore all possibilities to extend financial handholding to the youth through various schemes and interventions, besides ensuring targeted support to identified segments of the economy. He also emphasized the high importance of making continuous improvements in the functioning of the bank and maintaining discipline among the bank functionaries to nurture transparency and accountability at all levels.

The Lt Governor urged the MD&CEO to continuously work with dedication in providing best financial services to the people of the UT and wished him a successful tenure ahead.

Meanwhile, Dr Ajay K Sood, Chief General Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) also called on the Lt Governor.

The CGM briefed the Lt Governor about the various ways in which NABARD is playing a pivotal role in credit planning and strengthening of Rural Financial Institutions, besides providing valuable support to the UT Government in its assistance under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), promotion of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and other targeted interventions.

Dr Sood also apprised the Lt Governor about the status of preparations of the upcoming ‘UT Credit Seminar’ for presenting the ‘UT Focus Paper 2022-23′ for Jammu & Kashmir, covering physical and financial potential under Agriculture & allied activities and other priority sectors, which is being organized in the UT under the overall guidance of the Lt Governor.