Srinagar, Jan 19: A Central Reserve Police Force bunker was fired upon by militants in Kashmir but there was no injuries reported in the incident, an official said.
The attack took place in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town.
Terrorists fired upon a CRPF bunker of 96 battalion and there is no loss or injury reported yet,” a security official said. He added the area has been cordoned off. (AGENCIES)
Militants target CRPF bunker in Kashmir
