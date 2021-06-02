Covid-19 Pandemic- A real challenge

Abdul Rashid Khan

Covid -19 Pandemic which has engulfed the whole world is becoming the real challenge for the scientists and Doctors as how to defend the human race against the damages caused by this invisible enemy of mankind. The pandemic has not only caused tremendous loss of life but also put a halt to economic activities which lead to unemployment and recession. Till 26th of May 2021, there were 16,9157017 Corona virus cases in the world. The total deaths reported so far are 35,14149. In the first wave the most affected countries were U.S.A, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Spain and France. The U.S.A is heading table with most number of cases having more than 33 million cases and plus 6 lakh deaths. India is second in the list so far as Corona virus cases are concerned. However so far as fatality is concerned India comes third with 3.15 lakh deaths after Brazil with 4.54 lakh deaths. We should be grateful to the medical fraternity and scientists of various countries who have been successful in introducing Covid vaccine which has provided a great relief to the world in mitigating the fatality rate. The second wave has hit India the most after U.K which has been able to contain the spread of Virus due to mass vaccination and complete lock down with strict follow up of SoP’s by the people of that country. In U.S.A also the situation has largely improved as compared to last year due to mass vaccination and strict follow up of SoP’s.

As per Dr Shahid Jameel, a leading virologist and most prominent scientific voices on the pandemic has said ” that first wave in 2020, virus was a gentle variant and this time we have a very formidable foe, we are looking far at more infectious variant. This time we gave opportunity to virus not just spread but to spread too quickly. We had a really devastating April- May. We started up with 80,000 cases and went up to 4 lakh cases and also under counting of deaths. It happens when system gets overwhelmed. Wedding, local body / state elections and of course religious congregation have also contributed to the spread of virus. We had an opportunity to get vaccinated in January/ February and by the time, this peak hit us, enough of us mostly people above 60 and people with comorbidity conditions like diabetes who were at more risk did not get vaccinated in time”

J&K also experienced surge in corona virus cases in the months of April/May2021. Though the number of cases were reportedly high in Kashmir Division but the fatality was more in Jammu Division, some times rather double the number reported in valley. In J&K, even the vaccine was available for the people above 60, majority of the people in valley did not get vaccine doses due to misinformation and rumor mongering about the efficacy of the vaccine. Unfortunately even some of the doctors serving in super special hospitals in Kashmir have reportedly, initially hesitated to get themselves vaccinated and being the torch bearers, this left a negative effect on the minds of general public. The people not strictly adhering to SoP’s have also contributed to the spread of virus in valley. Opening of Tulip and Badamwari gardens to celebrate Jashin Bahar and influx of tourists further added to this pandemic. Since we mostly depend on the out side workers for economic activity in valley, the rush of workers from different states initially without any test and stay in quarantine has also lead to the spread of virus in valley. Though the Government is doing its best in making available vaccines and strengthening infrastructure required for treating the covid infected patients in hospitals and health centers in cities and towns of all districts of U.T but still the NGOs barring few are not coming forward to assist the government agencies to fight against the Pandemic. Due to huge surge in cases of covid-19 patients, the valley hospitals are reeling under tremendous pressure. The Srinagar administration with the help of charity group known as Athrout has converted Haj House of Kashmir into a 100 bed covid -19 hospital. The facility has been well equipped with all the requirements needed in a Covid hospital. Around 28 beds with high flow oxygen capacity and 75 beds with oxygen concentrators are available there.

In 2014 deluge, the relief trust of KCC under the leadership of its former president, Mohd Ibrahim Shadad did a tremendous job in providing relief to the victims of devastating flood but we hope this time the trust will again come forward to help the people affected by the deadliest virus.

The Kar Seva launched by the Sikh community in providing relief to the people who have become victims of Covid -19 is worthwhile to mention here to motivate other trusts to come forward and serve the humanity at this critical juncture. The Rikab Sahib Ganj Gurdawara in Delhi has established a dialysis, citiScan and diagnostic center to provide theses facilities indiscriminately to the people who can not afford. Also free and no profit basis distribution of medicines to the needy is a welcome step. They have been doing selfless service not only in India but also in foreign countries such as U.K, Canada and U.S. In U.K. when truckers got stranded due to lock down and closure of borders with its neighboring European countries, it were Kar Sewa volunteers of Gurdawara committee who came to rescue of these truckers by providing them the food and other facilities. They say no contribution is small and no Sewa is too big.

We are indeed indebted to the front line workers like doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff who are doing yeoman service to the patients admitted in the various hospitals and health centers. The resident and post graduate doctors deserve special kudos for rendering their services day and night and bearing the brunt of unusual rush of people with Covid cases. It would be gracious if one of the senior doctors serving in the profession of Trust, also remains present by rotation during night in the larger interest of patients and to raise the confidence of the people in theses trying times. The lock down though lately announced by the authorities will definitely help in minimizing the numbers of covid cases. Lastly, as per the experts, the mass vaccination, strict follow-up of SoP’s such as wearing masks, hand wash, keeping physical and social distance are the need of hour and will help in keeping the virus at bay.

(The author is former I.G.P )

