COVID-19: Olympics preparation in full swing as 19 Indian athletes have completed full vaccination

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has informed that 19 Olympic-bound athletes have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are fully vaccinated against the virus.

131 athletes and 13 para athletes have received first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 17 athletes and 2 para athletes have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of May 20. 23 members of the coaching staff have received both doses of the vaccine while 87 members have taken first dose of the vaccine.

With Japan restricting entry of people from India, Pakistan and Nepal due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, questions have been raised on whether the Indian athletes will also face issues in entering the country for the Tokyo Olympics. But IOA President Narinder Batra had made it clear that all protocols will be met and there will be no restriction to the entry of Indian athletes in the country for the Games.

Batra had said he was aware of the rising doubts among athletes after the new restriction in Japan. But went on to clear the air and said there was nothing to worry as far as India’s Olympic contingent is concerned. (AGENCY)