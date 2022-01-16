COVID-19: Ladakh reports 130 fresh cases

Leh, Jan 16: Ladakh’s coronavirus caseload increased to 23,209 on Sunday as 130 more people tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Ninety of the new cases were reported from Leh district and 40 from Kargil district, they said.

According to the officials, the COVID-19 death toll in the Union territory stands at 222 with 164 fatalities in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 741 with 635 in Leh and 106 in Kargil, the officials said.

Fifty-eight patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Ladakh to 22,246, they said.

The officials said the total positivity rate of Ladakh stands at 3.8 per cent. (Agencies)