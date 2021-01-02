Covid-19: J&K reports 244 fresh +ve cases, one death

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday informed that 244 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (107 from Jammu division and 137 from Kashmir division), have been reported, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 121471. Also one COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 260 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 123 from Jammu Division and 137 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 121471 positive cases, 2999 are Active Positive, 116587 have recovered and 1885 have died; 698 in Jammu division and 1187 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3885403test results available, 3763932 samples have been tested as negative till January 2, 2021.

Till date 892506 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 14332persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2999 in isolation and 30831 in home surveillance.

Besides, 842459 persons have completed their surveillance period.