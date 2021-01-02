ACB produced chargesheet against Shafiq Ahmed and others for illegal mutation of land records

RAJOURI: ACB produced chargesheet against Shafiq Ahmed, then ACR Poonch, now Addl. Secretary Science & Technology Department, Civil Secretariat J&K and others for illegal mutation of land records in the Hon’ Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption, Rajouri

Anti Corruption Bureau presented chargesheet against accused in-service public servant namely

(1) Shafiq Ahmed S/O Late Hajji Mohd. Karim R/O Dodasan Bala Tehsil Thanamandi District Rajouri then ACR Poonch A/P Addl. Secretary Science & Technology Deptt. Civil Secretariat J&K,

(2) Zaffar Iqbal Jagil S/O Mohd. Aslam R/O Nakka, Manjhari, Tehsil Mendhar District Poonch, A/P W.No.2 Mohalla Sukka Katha District Poonch, then Patwari Halqa Degwar Maldialian Tehsil Haveli District Poonch A/P Patwari Halqa Khanetar Tehsil Haveli District Poonch

3)Beneficiary Masood Ahmed @ Maqsood Ahmed S/O Sh.Mohd. Shafi R/O Village Chandak Tehsil Haveli District Poonch in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Rajouri in case FIR No.45/2018 registered in P/S VOJ (now ACBJ)under section 5(1) (d) r/w section 5(2) of J&K PC Act, Samvat 2006 and section 120-B, 201 RPC.

The instant case was registered on the outcome of a verification conducted by the Vigilance Organization (Now ACB) into the allegations that Zaffer Iqbal, then Patwari, Halqa Degwar/Ajote, Poonch issued Fard Intikhab in respect of forest/state land to villagers who further sold the land to land grabber from Degwar to Ajote, Haveli. During verification relevant revenue record of Degwar, Maldialian and Ajote Village of Tehsil Haveli District Poonch were scrutinized. It was found that then Patwari Halqa Degwar/Ajote Zaffer Iqbal Jagilillegally prepared mutation No.1013 in violation of provisions enshrined in orders Nos.LB-6/C of 1958 for the land measuring 05 Kanals falling under Khasra No.430, land measuring 09 Kanals 10 Marlas in Khasra No. 454/1, land measuring 02 kanls 10 marlas in Khasra No.1387/455 of village Degwar Maldialian in favour of private beneficiary Nazir Hussain S/O Fazla Gujjar R/O Degwar Maldalian Tehsil Haveli District Poonch (now expired)and further attested by Shafiq Ahmed, then ACR Poonch.

It also surfaced that mutation No.882 under LB-6/C of 1958 and mutation No.971 under S-432 of 1966 for the land measuring 05 Kanals 15 marlas falling under Khasra No.474 of Village Ajote Tehsil Haveli District Poonch were also recorded illegally by Zaffer Iqbal, then Patwari Village Ajote and further attested by Shri Shafiq Ahmed then ACR Poonch in favour of private beneficiary Maqsood Ahmed alias Masood Ahmed S/O Mohd. Shafi R/O Chandak Tehsil Haveli District Poonch.

During investigation, FSL Expert who examined specimen/admitted/questioned documents has further authenticated the entry & attestation of the said mutations by the said accused public servants (revenue officers/officials). Moreover, Parat Sarkar of the said mutations could not be traced and the daily dairy (Roznamcha) of then Patwar Halqa Ajote and Degwar Maldialian has also not been maintained for the period of posting of accused patwari.Both these aspects had evidentiary value, absence of the same established the intentional and deliberate act of both the accused public servants. Illegal possession of beneficiaries on the land has also been established.

Anti Corruption Bureau presented the chargesheet after obtaining sanction for prosecution of in-service public servant from the competent authority.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 19.02.2020.