COVID-19: J&K extends closure of schools, higher education institutions

JAMMU, Aug 22: All schools, colleges and other educational institutions including coaching centres shall remain closed till further orders, according to the Jammu and Kashmir government.

All school and higher educational institutions, including coaching centers, shall continue to remain closed for onsite/in-person, till further orders. However, the educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes. Government shall consider phased re-opening of institutions where 100% vaccination of staff and students has been achieved,” the Jammu and Kashmir government said in an order.

Night Curfew will continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am.

