NIA court jails Pakistani LeT terrorist for 10 yrs for conspiring to attack India

NEW DELHI: The NIA on Wednesday said that the Delhi Patiala House Court has convicted the accused Bahadur Ali alias Saifullah Mansoor, a Pakistani national belonging to Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) under sections 120B, 121A, 489 (C) of IPC, sections 17,18,20,38 of UA(P) Act.

Ali has also been convicted under sections 7, 10 and 25 of Arms Act, section 9B Explosives Act, section 4 of Explosive Substances Act, section 14 Foreigners Act and section 6(1A) Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act,1933 and sentenced him to ten years rigorous imprisonment and fine on March 26.

This case was initially registered at National Investigation Agency (NIA) police station here on July 27, 2016 pertaining to a larger conspiracy hatched by the LeT, a proscribed terrorist organization, based in Pakistan, to commit terror attacks in India.

As a part of this conspiracy, accused Bahadur Ali aka Saifullah Mansoor along with his two associates Abu Saad and Abu Darda, all trained terrorists of LeT had illegally infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to carry out terrorist attacks at different places in India including Delhi, as per instructions given to them by their handlers in the LeT, based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The officials in the probe agency said that the accused Bahadur Ali was arrested on July 25, 2016, at village Yahama Mukam in Handwara in Kupwara district of J&K and a large number of arms including AK-47 Rifle, Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), ammunition, hand Grenades, UBGL Shells, Military Map, Wireless Set, GPS, Compass, Indian Currency, Fake Indian Currency Notes were recovered from him.

During NIA probe, Bahadur Ali had revealed about the recruitment, various training camps of LeT, trainings to LeT terrorists about handling of weapons, explosives, wireless sets, Night Vision Devices, GPS, Grid Reference and modus operandi for motivating the newly recruited cadres for Jihad and terror acts in India by the leaders of LeT and also the details of launching pads of LeT in PoK.

The probing agency had filed chargesheet against Bahadur Ali on January 6, 2017.

Later, the two Pakistani LeT terrorists, who were associates of Bahadur Ali, namely Abu Saad and Abu Darda were killed in an encounter on February 14, 2017 at Hajan under Kralgund Handwara police station in Kupwara district whereas during investigation, two over ground associates of Bahadur Ali, namely Zahoor Ahmad Peer and Nazir Ahmad Peer, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir were also arrested in this case, the NIA said in statement, adding that further trial in the case against other chargesheeted accused has been continued. (AGENCIES)