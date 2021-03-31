LG of J&K Manoj Sinha launches Jubin Nautiyal’s latest single ‘Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha’ in Jammu

JAMMU: T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and singer Jubin Nautiyal team up again for yet another soulful track ‘Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha’. Showcasing the complexities of love, the song was launched today in Jammu by the Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

Set in the mesmerizing mountains of Kashmir, ‘Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha’ is a tale of love and separation. Directed by Ashish Panda, the song features Jubin Nautiyal, Samreen Kaur, and Abhishek Singh of ‘Dil Tod Ke’ fame. The single is composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir is another soulful, romantic offering by the T-Series banner who has given audiences some of the most iconic love songs.

The first look and the teaser of the song caught everyone’s attention, giving another reason for the fans to rejoice! While the song is a visual treat as it captures breathtaking landscapes of Gulmarg, its melodious tune and lyrics will definitely strike the chord of the audience.

Commenting on the soulful track, T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar says, “We are extremely honored that the Governor of Jammu & Kashmir launched this song today. Ashish has captured such beautiful locations in Kashmir. Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha is a beautiful rendition by the extremely talented trio Jubin Nautiyal, Rochak Kohli, and Manoj Muntashir. ”

Talking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal says, “I am truly grateful to Manoj Sinha for supporting us and launching our song. Rochak Kohli and Manoj Muntashir have created a simple, pure love song. We shot this song in Gulmarg, the video captures the beauty of nature and mountains making the song a visual as well as a hearing treat for the audiences.”

After the grand success of his debut song ‘Dil Tod Ke’, Abhishek Singh who is back with another heart-touching melody adds, “It was a completely mesmerizing experience! My heart is replete with joy, everything from the lyrics to the vocals is hard-hitting! I hope its melodious tune strikes a chord with audiences too. I am honoured that the song is launched by Manoj Sinhaji in Kashmir.”

Samreen Kaur adds, “It was amazing working with Jubin Nautiyal and Abhishek Singh! I am thrilled to be collaborating with Bhushan Kumar, working on this song was a larger-than-life experience and I hope audiences enjoy it.”