Court Convicts Ex-Girdawar, Patwar Halqa Laxmipuram For Accepting Bribe

JAMMU, Aug 19: The Special Anti Corruption Court, Jammu on Saturday convicted the then Girdawar, Patwar Halqa Laxmipuram, Chinore, Bantalab, Jammu for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹ 10,000.

The Court of Ld. Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu convicted accused Mohd Ashraf, son of Mushtaq Ahmed of Billawar Kathua, then posted as Girdawar Patwar Halqa Laxmipuram Chinore Bantalab, Jammu in a case under FIR number 10/2016 P/S VOJ (now ACB, Jammu) for offence punishable under section 4-A r/w 5 (2) of P.C Act 2006.

The accused was sentenced for simple imprisonment of one year for each offence and fine of Rs 10,000, the spokesman said.

“In default of payment of fine, the convict shall further undergo imprisonment of three months. The prosecution of the case was conducted by Addl. P.P, Ld. Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu Irshad Ahmed,” the statement added.

Brief facts of the case are that the case FIR number 10/2016 P/S VOJ was registered in Police Station VOJ on 20-04-2016 on the basis of complaint lodged by the complainant to the effect that his mother had purchased 07 marals of land falling under khasra number 63 min, Khata No. 18 at Khewat number 2 situated at Chak Changerwan (Ward No. 64) Jammu and had applied for the attestation of mutation and the application was marked to Patwari Halqa Chack Changerwan, the statement said.

“Since the Patwari had been transferred and the convict Giradwar holding the Additional Charge of Patwar Halqa Chack Changerwan, complainant approached several times to the concerned Giradwar but he was not provided the copy of mutation and infact the convict demanded the bribe money of Rs 5,000 for the same,” the statement said.

After receiving the complaint, the instant case was accordingly registered in VOJ and during the course of investigation a successful trap was laid and the convict was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant, the statement said.

“This is the second consecutive conviction whereby the revenue official has been convicted by the Ld. Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu,” it added. (KNO)