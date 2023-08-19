J&K Bank Terminates Service Of Senior Officer

Srinagar, Aug 19: J&K Bank on Saturday terminated service of a senior officer in the “interest of the security of state.”

Chief Manager, Sajad Bazaz was terminated under Rule/Provision 12.29 in Officers Service Manual (OSM), an order issued by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer J&K Bank read.

The order said the action followed after a report was recieved from credible agencies which warrant his dismissal from service.

” Whereas the undersigned is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case contained in the report recieved from credible agencies, that the activities of Mr. Sajad Ahmad Bazaz, Chief Manager, Code na 4484 posted at Internal Communication and Marketing Department are such as to warrant his dismissal from service under Rule/Provision 12:29 in OSM,” the order read.

“AND WHEREAS, the undersigned is satisfied under Rule/Provision 12.29 in OSM that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr. Sajad Ahmad Bazaz, Chief Manager, Code no 4484.

Accordingly, I hereby dismiss Mr. Sajad Ahmad Bazaz, Chief Manager, Code no. 4484 from service, with immediate effect,” the order read.