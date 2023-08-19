Nine Army Jawans Killed, One Injured as Convoy Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Ladakh

Leh, Aug 19: Around nine Indian Army soldiers died and one injured after a vehicle as part of a convoy fell into a gorge near Karey in Ladakh on Saturday, sources said. The truck that met with the accident was carrying 10 Jawans.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm. “The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh,” they added.

They said a rescue operation was underway at the site.