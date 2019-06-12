Couple knocked to death

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 12: A couple was knocked to death by a truck near Roun Domail, here today. However, acting swiftly, a team from Roun Domail Police Post tracked the truck and arrested the driver.

As per police sources, a couple was killed on the spot after their motorcycle bearing registration number JK21-8802 was hit by a truck near Roun Domail.

On getting information, police team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the deceased to District Hospital Udhampur.

After completing medical and legal formalities, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members for last rites.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar (37), son of Ved Parkash, a resident of Sagoon, Surinsar-Mansar and his wife Sunita (32).

On specific information, a police team led by Incharge Roun Domail Police Post SI Jaswinder Singh under the supervision of SHO Udhampur Inspector Vijay Choudhary tracked the truck br. Regd No JK01AB-6131 and arrested the driver.

The arrested driver has been identified as Mohammad Shafi, son of Abdul Qayoom, a resident of district Ganderbal.

A case under relevant Sections has been registered at Udhampur Police Station and investigation started.