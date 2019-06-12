DG Sports visits venues to review arrangements of ‘Let’s Play’ Football

Samba, Kargil among 7 winners on Day-2

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 12: Director General, Youth Services and Sports J&K, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman today visited different venues of ‘Let’s Play’ State Level Football Tournament to review the arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of the event.

The Director General Sports visited the venues of the event at Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

Saleem-ur-Rehman interacted with the players and officials on the occasion and wished them good luck.

Due to inclement weather the matches scheduled for the day were delayed for some time, however, the organisers made every effort to set the things right and make the grounds playable.

The Technical Committee then decided to conduct the matches at all the venues.

Meanwhile, in girls section under 17-19 years group, District Srinagar defeated District Kishtwar by two goals to nil (2:0). Both the goals were scored by star performer Sara of District Srinagar.

The highlight of the day was the big win by seven goals to nil (7-0) of district Srinagar (in boys section of 13-16 age group) over district Rajouri.

In other matches of the day, Samba defeated Anantnag by a solitary goal (1-0). Anju Devi was the goal scorer.

Leh drubbed Ramban by two goals to nil (2-0). Padma and Fareeda scored one goal each.

Kargil got the better of Pulwama by two goals to nil (2-0). Nasreena scored both the goals.

Doda defeated Rajouri by one goal to nil (1-0). Shagun was the goal scorer, while Poonch thrashed Udhampur by three goals to nil (3-0) goals. Najma, Iram and Firdousa netted the goals from Poonch.