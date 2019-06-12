VCCL Udhampur outplays YFPCC Kishtwar by 5 wickets

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, June 12: Violent Cricket Club Latti (VCCL) Udhampur defeated Youth For Peace Cricket Club (YFPCC) Kishtwar by five wickets in the ongoing All India 15th Gufran Memorial T20 Cricket Championship 2019 played at Sports Stadium, here.

The tournament is being organized by Young Star Cricket Club Doda with the support of District Administration and District Police Doda.

Earlier, after winning the toss, YFPCC Kishtwar team elected to bat first and scored 88 runs in 15.3 overs.

Rafiq was the top scorer with 26 runs, while Umar Iqbal contributed 21runs. For VCCL Udhampur, Sajid Koka took 3 wickets while Atta Mohd, Aabid Kanth and Tahir Malik shared one wicket each.

Chasing the target, VCCL Udhampur chased the target in just 12.5 overs to win the match by five wickets. Tanveer Malik scored 34 runs, while Sahil Sajan and Aabid Kanth scored 15 and 14 runs. For YFPCC Kishtwar, Nishat Ahmed grabbed 2 wickets while Aaqib, Rafiq and Umar Iqbal shared one wicket each. Aabid Kanth of Violent Cricket Club Latti, Udhampur was adjudged as the man of the match.

Social activist Abdul Majeed Bichoo presented man of the match award to the winner.