MIER Academy drubs Lakshay CA to win trophy

Jammu Cup U-14 Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Defeating Lakshay Cricket Academy, Udhampur by 39 runs in the summit clash, MIER Cricket Academy won the title trophy of the ongoing Jammu Cup Under-14 Cricket Tournament at Railway ground, here.

The Tournament was organised by Greenfield Cricket Academy, under the overall supervision of Balbir Singh, Organising Secretary of the Tournament.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta was the chief guest on the valedictory function, while Kawaljit Singh Bali (KAS), Ranjeet Kalra, Advisor Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Lakshadweep and DySP IRP Jammu, Pawan Gupta were the guests of honour.

The chief guest and the guests of honour felicitated the winners and runners-up teams on the occasion.

Earlier, in the summit clash, winning the toss and electing to bat first, MIER Cricket Academy scored 132 runs for the loss of 10 wickets. Kanhaiya top scored with unbeaten 41 runs, while Shaurya contributed 16 runs to the total. From Lakshay Cricket Academy Taksh took 3 wickets and Vansh claimed one.

In reply, Lakshay Cricket Academy bundled out for 93 runs. From Lakshay Cricket Academy, Taksh scored 21 runs. From MIER Cricket Academy, Vidit was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 important wickets, while Sagar claimed 3 wickets.

Vidit was adjudged as the player of the match for his brilliant performance. Kanhaiya of MIER Cricket Academy was adjudged as the best batsman, while Taksh of Lakshay Cricket Academy, Udhampur was declared as the best bowler.

President of NGO Manav Utthaan, Seema Mahajan sponsored refreshment for all the players and guests during the whole tournament.