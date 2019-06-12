Padha-Prabhat led JRG excels again

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Jammu Runners Group (JRG) led by the senior runners- Rajesh Padha and Prabhat Singh, retired DIG conquered one of the toughest trail of the country by participating in the 5th Edition of Tuffman Shimla Ultra and Half Marathon at Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh.

The event was organised by Tuffman Group in different categories ranging from 80 km Ultra to 5 km run.

The Jammu Runners Group members participated in every category of the event and many of them finished among the overall toppers.

Balvinder Singh secured 3rd place in 50 kms Ultra in men’s category, while Abhishek Gupta strongly finished the challenging 80 km Ultra and secured overall 7th place and Nawang Tashi finished on top of the podium in 21 km run.

Nushi Jamwal was podium finisher in 10 kms, while Pawan Sharma emerged podium finisher in 30 km.

In 80 kms, the participants were Abhishek Gupta and Rajesh Padha, while in 50 kms, Mukesh Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Balwinder, Samvit Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Prabhat Singh and Harinderpal Singh took part.

In 30 kms the participants included Vikram Garg, Vikram Gupta, Kanupriya Garg, Shyam Suri, Surinder Gupta, Vikram Gupta, Akshun Gupta, Ajit, Lucky Saini, Pawan Sharma, VK Dogra, Samvit , Parveen Raina, Satbir Singh, Nikhil Bhat, Ravleen Kour, Moninderjit Singh and Sandeep Panwar.

In 21 kms, Amarjeet Singh , Shipra Aggarwal and Shirish participated and in 5 kms run, the participants included Vyom Garg , Kashvi Garg , Shanvi Aggarwal and Shiveen Aggarwal.