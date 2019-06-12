DLSA Jammu organizes Intergenerational Walkathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Under the directions of Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Patron-in-Chief of J&K State Legal Services Authority, Gita Mittal, the District Legal Services Authority Jammu today held an Intergenerational Walkathon for the senior citizens and Youth at University of Jammu, here.

The event was a part of “Ageing with Dignity” campaign which was held by the DLSA in collaboration with district administration, Tourism Department and Health Department under the Chairmanship of Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Vinod Chatterji Koul, and under the overall supervision of Naushad Ahmed Khan, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Jammu.

The intergenerational walkathon, which was an endeavour to strengthen integration between generations and to facilitate interaction between the old and the young, as well as to strengthen the bonds between different age groups was flagged off by Chairman DLSA in presence of Romesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Tejinder Singh, SSP Jammu, Abhinav Sharma. President, Bar Association, Jammu, from Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu, in which a large number of senior citizens along with youth and children turned up for this noble cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Chatterji Koul said, “Senior citizens have vast knowledge and experience and we should take benefit from their knowledge and expertise for creating a better world to live in,”.

He also laid stressed on involving elders in counselling and mentoring of young people.

Secretary DLSA said that District Legal Services Authority, Jammu would be making all effective provisions for securing the rights of the senior citizens.

In this regard, he hinted at working with various business houses, NGOs, Government departments, Education Department, Financial Institutions, Transport Depart-ment, Tourism Department so that all the senior citizens can benefit from these department’s existing welfare schemes designed and developed for their welfare.

The Health Department had also sent a team of doctors, Para Medical Staff, Emergency Medicines and ambulances at the camp besides expert in Yoga and Geriatric Exercises were also invited by the DLSA for educating the senior citizens on this account.

Meanwhile, the Chairman DLSA honoured the senior citizens above the age of 70 years who participated in the event by presenting them with mementos.