Pie Infocomm conducts placement drive at MBS College

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Pie Infocomm Pvt Ltd, Lucknow conducted a placement drive at Mahant Bachittar Singh (MBS) College of Engineering and Technology, here.

Two members of company comprising Vijay Kumar Jaiswal (Director) and Piyush Kumar Tiwary (HR Department) conducted placement drive.

Fifty final year students from BE (CSE, IT, ME, ECE & EE) and MCA department appeared in the drive, out of which nine students were selected by the company on the package of 3.5 LPA.

The interviewing process included Aptitude Test, GD & HR round.

Prof Ravinder Kumar, Training & Placement Officer coordinated the drive.