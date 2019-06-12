J&K Bank starts trials for its football team

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 12: Playing a pivotal role in contributing towards the grooming of football at grassroots level besides promoting game in the State, J&K Bank today began the try-outs for its football team at the Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, here today.

Seventy seven eligible participants from across the State aspiring to play professional football and represent one of the premier football teams of the State participated in the selection process during the first day of the 3-day trial which is being scrutinized by a team of famous football pundits of the country.

The selection committee headed by former India national football team goalkeeper and Chief Executive Officer at the Western India Football Association Henry Menezes, Indian association football manager and former player Khalid Jameel, and Yusuf Ansari besides other senior management officials of the Bank’s football team will look to add to the footballing pantheon of the State by recruiting the crème de la crème of the talent in attendance.

The eligible participants in turn will look to raise the bar in the coming days and impress the selectors with their performance in the remaining two days of the trial ending on June 14.

Pertinently, the eligibility criteria for the players to participate in the trials included having represented the State of J&K either in the Senior National Football Championship (Santosh Trophy) during last three editions or the Junior National Football Championship for Dr B C Roy trophy (under 19) for the same time period.

Other eligibility criteria for participation in the trials included having played either in Inter University Football Championship or I-League senior and I-League under 18 in the last three editions or having represented the country in AFC or FIFA tournaments in the last three years. Players born after 31-12-1993 only were eligible to participate in the trials.