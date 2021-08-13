I t was high time remedial steps of various hues were taken in ensuring conviction rate in crimes against women rose appreciably to discourage and warn those who may be habitual offenders in this respect that they could in no case be not punished. Parliamentary panel in this regard having termed the conviction rate as ”abysmally low” calls for collating information in this regard as to why it was so as seen on annual basis and that the Government must evolve a mechanism to address the problem. Has Nirbhaya Fund money been diverted for other schemes and projects too having been commented upon by the Parliamentary panel especially that being on a continuous basis needs to be found out whether such projects and schemes had something or the other got to do with welfare of the victim women and children of various crimes perpetrated against them or not. This all could be due to a mismatch between various measures taken by the Government and implementation thereof which needed to be set right. Delay in investigations , collecting various pieces of evidences and arranging witnesses and the like was also contributing towards a poor prosecution and naturally the resultant non- conviction. The need to increase the presence of women in Police force from the present nearly 11 percent by all states and the UTs needs to be realised and due action must be taken. While Ministry of Home Affairs has been calling upon the state and UT Governments to provide representation to women at least up to 33 percent in police forces , the same was not being implemented which needs to be looked into. The analysis , however, needs to be done on a comparative basis to see the trend though admittedly much more needs to be done in the matter