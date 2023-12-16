Construction of Ram Temple is symbol of national unity: Krishan Gopal

Distribution of 801 Akshat Kalash started

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16 : Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is organizing distribution of Akshat Kalash across the country. Under this religious programme the distribution of 801 Aksaht Kalash started here at Ved Mandir Complex here, today by the devotees of Lord Ram with the chanting of Jai Shri Ram in presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Seh Sarkaryavah, (Additional general secretary) Krishna Gopal .

In the function, RSS provincial Sanghchalak, Dr. Gautam Mengi, VHP’s state unit president, Leela Karan Sharma, Sanatan Dharam Sabha Jammu Kashmir, president, Purshotam Dadhichi, Swami Hridayanand Giri, and other office bears and workers of Sangh , VHP and other organisations were present.

On January 22, the doors of Shri Ram Temple will be opened for all the Hindus living in the world for the darshan of Lord Ram. On the same day, the programme of consecration of Ram Lala Ji will also be held at Ayodhya.

Before starting the process of distribution of Akshat Kalash, RSS Seh Sarkaryavah, Krishna Gopal in his address said that the dream of Kar Sevaks who made supreme sacrifices and who were put in jails for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in UP during Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement will become true on January 22, next year.

He said as the workers of the organization had reached out to the people and collected money for the construction of Shri Ram Temple similarly, Akshat should reach to every person, every section, every village and the people should also be invited to participate in the consecration of Ram Lala at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Krishna Gopal said that the consecration programme of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya will be unprecedented in the history of the world. More than 5000 saints and more than 3000 dignitaries engaged in various activities in social life have been invited for this programme. Due to the small space, only a certain number of people have been invited on January 22. Krishna Gopal said “Our country continued to struggle for 1000 years,. We consider the entire world as one. Hindu society considers all the paths of the world as sacred. But there are some people in the world who consider only their own path as sacred,. We should respect everyone is the philosophy of India. This is the concept of every Hindu. But not everyone in the world is like this. The people who think their religion is supreme created a lot of terror in the country,’’ he added.

He said “Our country continued to struggle against such people for 800 years. Our ancestors suffered a lot. Our 20,000 religious places were demolished, we used to build temples again and terrorists demolished them’’, he added.

After this the process of distribution of all 801 Kalash started. All 801 Kalashs were handed over to the officials of the respective sections and blocks. Before the programme, the Kalashs were also worshiped amidst chanting of Vedic mantras in the Ved Mandir complex.