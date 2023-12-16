Daffodils Play Way School celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Daffodils Care Convent Play Way School, Jain Bazar Jammu celebrated its 9th Annual Day function cum graduation ceremony here today.

Raman Arora, Headmaster/IT incharge Airforce School Jammu was the chief guest. Showcasing the theme of the Annual Day ‘Prithvi Sanvaad- Nature’s Plea to Humanity’ was the spirit towards the achievement of goal.

Justifying the theme, the children presented a well weaved short play through which they gave a wakeup call to everyone to plant more and more trees and save our natural resources for future generations. Raman Arora appreciated the efforts of the school in providing all round development to the children.