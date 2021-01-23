Construct approach road

I t took a long haul of ten years to complete the Kelam Ashmuji bridge over Vaisiv stream in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district at a cost of over Rs.15 crore but it still is incomplete for the residents because the approaching road to this bridge is not there at all let alone fit to be used. This bridge 175 metres long was somehow completed in all respects way back in October 2019 but now it is the turn of constructing of approach roads to reach this bridge which in other words means that the asset shall remain idling and unutilised till the period the approach road is built. A classical example of misusing of scarce resource for deferred use. Now, land is to be acquired, project report prepared and made to pass through the modes and layers of different administrative points followed by funds arrangements and so on which by rough estimates means, at least a year or two and till then the utility of the amount of Rs.15 crore spent on the construction of the bridge shall remain in suspended animation yielding no benefits and people of the area suffering. A probe into the deliberate goof of this type along with expediting the process of construction of approaching road to the bridge will meet the desired ends.