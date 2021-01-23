Implementation of Drug De-addiction Policy

I t is now unfolding in clear cut pattern that there is a continuous rise in the drug addiction in Jammu and Kashmir which hardly three decades back was rarely heard of or was prevalent in quite negligible proportion. This drug addiction has its characteristics manifest in being spread widely, rising fast so much so that it is feared to take the form of an epidemic. Are we publishing, as a measure of awareness strategy, the figures of deaths caused directly and indirectly due to over doses of these drugs both in our hospitals and otherwise ? Has our administrative set up brought about a perceptible thwarting on the drug peddlers’ activities and prevented their widening net work, the bane of problems related to drugs and drug addiction? These are a few among many relevant and pointed questions in respect of how effective our Drug De-addiction Policy should be . Should the Government not go beyond the unending circle of meetings, drafting of policies, making reports and forming committees and not lay more emphasis on implementation process? We are astonished to find that the zeal and enthusiasm displayed two years back in respect of evolving a mechanism in respect of how the De-addiction Policy could be implemented compared to what practically has been done and achieved as such. At almost all the levels, this policy should have travelled towards meeting the ends but has instead been found in utter dormancy with no serious approach adopted. To understand the problem in depth , we need to have proper data to know the enormity and is it not a fact that those who seek help for getting them out from the clutches of addiction is just a tip of the iceberg and that the problem is somewhat alarming? Most of the seriously affected even to the extent of their physical personality having completely become a serious liability than any asset to the family and the society must shake up the mechanism to act. The scenario, therefore, calls for a focussed attention on how to rescue those who could be, from the affects of the addiction besides as usual, a continuous war against the source of all the modes of spreading, selling and trading in the poison of drugs and other narcotic substances. On a perusal of achievements during the last two years by dint of implementation measures of the Deaddiction Policy on various set parameters is found dismal. It is all despite the established proverb of its own in the context that ”where a bus cannot go (read reach), drugs reach”. A steep rise in the burden of physical, mental and substance use disorders during the last twenty years in Jammu and Kashmir should really be a cause of concern, particularly the malaise increasing in the females. All concerted efforts by taking along all those who volunteered d in this noble task should be encouraged to comprise the effective caravan in tackling the giant problem eating into our future power and greatest productive national resources, that of our human resources. Various forms of drugs are out to incapacitate the users as they become addicts and thus turn into a liability rather than valuable assets to their families and the society. We do not question the form and the structure of the mechanism sought to be employed to implement the Policy like forming of committees but what we are pointing out is their virtual not coming up to the expectations in respect of the accomplishment of the tasks assigned to them. State level (read now UT level) Policy Implementation Monitoring Committee and Jammu and Kashmir Division Level De-addiction Centre Monitoring Committees were formed but what has been their net contribution when reportedly, they are not holding even deliberations at regular intervals whereby they could appraise their performance. Over all this, there seems to be nothing like reviewing and infusing more spirits and official vigour in respect of implementation process. If the Government and its concerned agencies really want to seriously fight to its finish the menace of drugs and its various deleterious effects on individuals, families and the society in Jammu and Kashmir, it has to rope in all the wings in charge of war against drugs trade and trafficking, including various modes like opioids, cocaine and other psychotropic substances available at various outlets in such a way that the source in itself should be made defunct and dismembered and at the same time, save those who are on the brink of getting wasted, faded and ultimately withered by vastly activating