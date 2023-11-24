Connect with fellow Hindus and world; conquer hearts: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

BANGKOK, Nov 24: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said India will show the path of happiness and satisfaction to the world which is stumbling from experiments with materialism, communism and capitalism.

Addressing the inaugural session of the third World Hindu Congress (WHC) here in Thailand’s capital, Bhagwat appealed to Hindus across the world to reach out to each other and connect with the world together.

“We have to reach out, connect with every Hindu. And Hindus together will connect everybody in the world. As Hindus are connected in more numbers, the process of connecting with the world has also started,” he said addressing a gathering of thinkers, activists, leaders, and entrepreneurs, from across the world.

He said the world, particularly after the Covid pandemic, has realised and is unanimous in thinking that India will provide the way to happiness and satisfaction. Bhagwat said the world was now stumbling after experiments with materialism, Communism and capitalism in search of happiness and was now turning towards Hinduism.

“Today’s world is now stumbling. For 2,000 years they have performed so many experiments to bring happiness, bliss and peace. They have tried materialism, communism and capitalism. They have tried various religions. They have assumed material prosperity. But there is no satisfaction,” he said.

“After the Covid period, they have started rethinking. It seems they are unanimous in thinking that Bharat will provide the way,” Bhagwat said.

“We have to go and contact everybody, connect with him and bring him to us by our service. We have that spirit. We have an edge over the world in the matter of selfless service. It is in our tradition and values. So, reach out and conquer nothing but hearts,” he said.

The three-day conference will provide delegates with an opportunity to discuss challenges facing Hindus across the world.

Bhagwat said Hindus have to play a key role in spreading the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the entire world is one family.

“For the fulfilment of that, we have to come together, stay together and work together … Everybody will not fall in a particular uniform .. But we should have the knack to take everybody together,” he said.

“Everybody has to have some contribution to the world. We also recognise their specificity. We have respect for everyone. Our ancestors recognised this, but we have forgotten this knack and were broken into pieces and then conquered. We have to come together now,” Bhagwat said.

He said anger, hatred, hateful speech, envy and ego prevent the coming together of individuals and break society or organisation and made a strong pitch to win people over with selfless service.

The quadrennial event began with the blowing of the conch by Swami Vigyanananda, the founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation with delegates from over 60 countries participating in the three-day event.

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi Devi, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Milind Parande, WHC organising committee chair Susheel Saraff, Bharat Sevashram Sangh Working President Swami Purnatmanand, Hinduism Today-USA Publisher Satguru Bodhinatha Veylanswami among others. (PTI)