Congress, NC Divided Communities For Vote, BJP Carried Everybody Along: Dr Jitendra

DODA, Aug 27 : Describing the Doda as the region always known for its traditional composite culture and communal harmony, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dr Jitendra Singh said the Congress and National Conference (NC) had committed the sin of dividing communities for vote while BJP led by Narendra Modi carried everybody along.

They played divisive politics to garner votes, said Dr Jitendra Singh, whereas BJP gave due to all, taking everybody along, without discriminating on the basis of caste, community, religion and vote bank politics.

He was addressing a massive election rally at Doda Sports Stadium in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Shakti Raj Parihar and Gajay Singh Rana contesting from 52 AC Doda and 53 Doda West.

Saying that Doda is known for composite culture, with all communities living together in harmony, Dr Singh slammed Congress for creating division in the society in pursuit of its narrow vote bank politics.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, when BJP is elected in the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, its government will continue the development journey undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Union Territory. He said the BJP’s sole agenda is equitable and fast-paced development of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir. “Only BJP can ensure all-round development of J&K’, without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or region”, he stated.

The Minister lashed out at the Opposition, saying they have been pursuing the politics of division, and they don’t have any concrete policies for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, this election will be a fight between the development agenda of BJP and vote bank politics of the Opposition. “These parties have been promoting nepotism and corruption, whereas BJP gave a transparent and merit-based governance”, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised the importance of electing capable leaders who can effectively represent the region’s interests. He highlighted the BJP’s commitment to promoting development, growth, and inclusivity in Jammu and Kashmir. “The people of Doda have consistently shown faith in the BJP’s vision for a prosperous and united India,” Dr. Singh said.

“I urge the voters to once again extend their support to our candidates, who will work tirelessly to address the region’s challenges and opportunities.” The Minister also touched upon the various development initiatives undertaken by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir, including infrastructure development, healthcare, and education. He assured the audience that the BJP would continue to work towards the betterment of the region.

Earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh, other BJP leaders and workers accompanied party candidate Shakti Raj Parihar to file his nomination papers before the Returning Officer. Parihar is contesting the Assembly election from Doda West constituency and then also accompanied Gajay Singh Rana who is contesting from Doda East.

Later, speaking to reporters, Dr Jitendra Singh exuded confidence that the BJP will win the Assembly polls comfortably and form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, without any difficulty. On a media query as to which party the BJP is in contest with, Dr Singh replied ‘none’. He said the BJP’s manifesto is based on nationalism and development.

Taking a dig at the National Conference-Congress alliance, Dr Jitendra Singh said their manifestos are contradictory. “On the one hand, the National Conference has pledged to reinstate Article 370 of the Constitution, on the other, Congress has not made its stand clear on the issue”. He maintained that the BJP’s stand on Article 370 has been always clear and unambiguous whether it was in power or in the Opposition.