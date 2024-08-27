3 Terrorist Associates Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: Security forces have arrested three alleged terrorist associates in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

Police, CRPF and Army in a joint operation established a checkpoint at the Wopzan Tri-junction in the Anantnag district on Monday and apprehended the suspects, a police official said.

He said one pistol, two magazines, 23 rounds and two grenades were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

They were identified as Umaiq Mushtaq Zargar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and Shahid Ahmad Gadhanji, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the trio under the relevant sections of law.