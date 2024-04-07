Congress Did Not Enforce Constitution Of Ambedkar In Jammu And Kashmir: PM Modi

Nawada, Apr 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of not enforcing the constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, which was drafted and prepared by Baba Bheem Rao Ambedkar.

Modi while addressing a massive public meeting in Nawada in favour of BJP candidate Vivek Thakur from this Lok Sabha seat in ongoing Parliamentary elections, said that Congress had always been taking the pledge in the name of Baba Bheem Rao Ambedkar to act by the constitution, had not enforced the constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, which was prepared by him. Perpetual continuance of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, was against the letter and spirit of the constitution, he pointed out.

” I had promised to scrap Article 370 and it was scrapped by the NDA government in 2019 “, the Prime Minister said and asked whether he did any wrong in fulfilling his promise and scrapping Article 370. Whether it was wrong to talk about Jammu and Kashmir in Rajasthan, Bihar, or any other part of the country, he further said and asked, “Are Jammu and Kashmir, not an integral part of the country “.

Modi took a pot-shot at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning him as to why he talked about scrapping article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir during his public meeting in Rajasthan and stressed that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of the country. It was a reflection of the ‘tukre tukre gang’ mindset of Congress, he alleged.

Prime Minister said that youths of Bihar and Rajasthan had sacrificed their lives while defending the border of the country in Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge was holding the post of Congress president, which was not a small position and it was unfortunate that he had uttered such things, he pointed out.

Congress and other constituents of India bloc have been targeting the BJP for its alleged intention to change the constitution if voted to power for a third consecutive term at the Centre. Constituents of the INDIA bloc have also been accusing the Narendra Modi government of demolishing all constitutional institutions of the country. (Agencies)