Congress Compromised Dignity Of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Must Apologise To Dogras : Rana

JAMMU, Apr 6: Senior BJP leader Mr Devender Singh Rana today asked the Congress to apologize to the Dogras for undermining the honour and dignity of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, a revered figure in Indian history, who symbolized courage, valour, and leadership.

Mr. Devender Rana while addressing Karykartas at Sandhi in Panchayat Kanna Chadgal Lower said Congress must also apologize to the people of J&K for surrendering a part of J&K to the enemy for the political benefit and accommodation of National Conference. He termed it as a Nehruvian Blunder leading to turmoil and upheaval in J&K.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“The great Maharaja lived in the hearts of millions in Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of religion or region, for his benevolence and love for his people”, he added.

He said the Congress compromised with the dignity of Maharaja Bahadur to placate elite political allies of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, undermining his immeasurable contributions. Instead of preserving and celebrating his legacy, concerted efforts were made to tarnish the reputation of Maharaja Hari Singh. Such attempts not only disrespect his memory but also dishonour the rich heritage and culture of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Duggarland in particular. The Congress under Pt Nehru did all this to keep his political friends of the time – the National Conference in good humour, he added.

Mr Rana referred to the continued efforts of the BJP to restore the pristine glory of the warriors by upholding the dignity of the Dogra heroes, as a result the present generation is taking pride in the great Dogra legacy and heritage. He said history will never forgive the Congress for its treacherous role in Jammu and Kashmir during the past seven and half decades, especially post accession of the largest Dogra state to the Domain of India soon after the partition.

Greeting the Karykartas at the Sthapna Diwas of the BJP, Mr Devender Rana said all those associated with the world’s largest political party feel a sense of pride in the achievements, especially during the past one decade under the sagacious leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said this decade will be remembered as India’s glorious era of civilizational revival and a global leader. In these years, sound foundations have been laid for realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he added.

He said the BJP’s rise to prominence can be attributed to its inclusive approach, which transcends caste, creed, and religion. This generation of the cadre is blessed one to have a visionary leadership under Modiji that has propelled Bharat onto the global landscape, generating admiration across the continents. This odyssey is continuing with focus on national integrity and plurality in consonance of the Vasudeva Kutumbkam. He said the mantra of ‘Nation First’ continues to be the guiding philosophy for millions of Karykartas, whose contribution has not been less important.

Prominent among others who were present on the occasion included Haji Mohammad Hussain former MLC, Mr. Som Nath Khajuria and Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal and others.