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Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Aug 29: The congregation of All India Kaith Biradari will be held at the shrine of Data Shankari Ji in village Langotia Devsthan (Jammu) on September 5, 2026. In a handout, president of All India Kaith Biradari,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: The congregation of All India Kaith Biradari will be held at the shrine of Data Shankari Ji in village Langotia Devsthan (Jammu) on September 5, 2026. In a handout, president of All India Kaith Biradari, Girdhari Lal Kaith stated that all the Biradari members are invited to join the congregation and get blessings of the deity. He also said that the meritorious students of the community will also be felicitated on this occasion.

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