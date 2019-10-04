Cong to contest BDC elections despite curbs on leaders: Mir

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Oct 4: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has decided to contest elections to the Block Development Councils despite the restrictions imposed by the State Administration on the party leaders.

Talking to the Excelsior, PCC president Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that despite curbs and detention of many Congress leaders in Kashmir and many parts of Jammu, the Congress has resolved to participate in the elections for the posts of chairpersons of the Block Development Councils (BDCs). He said the BJP has created an atmosphere in its favour virtually by going for the ‘selection’ of the candidates and not the ‘election’ as per democratic values.

“A good message through out the country and also in the world would go about healthy democracy prevailing in this part of the region only if you allow all the political parties to take part freely in this democratic exercise. If you keep the opposition leaders under detention, not allow them to speak to public or meet anybody and restrain them to interact with media, which kind of freedom your are giving to the members of other parties to take part in elections. It means you want to grab power by going to any extent. This is just mockery of democracy,” Mir maintained.

Referring to the situation prevailing in Kashmir, Mir said many party leaders and others are still under detention. They are not allowed to move out or speak to public. Their movement is restricted. Over 12000 vacancies in Panchayats were not filled up and Administration has taken a decision of holding BDC polls. This is something surprising at this moment,” Mir added.

Even then amidst restrictions and curbs, the Congress has taken a bold initiative to install its party candidates at as many seats as possible. It depends how much freedom State Administration gives to opposition members to move in their respective areas and conduct campaign. The security of the contesting candidates is also vital issue. They will be able to move only if they are provided adequate security by the Administration, the PCC chief said

Later, talking to reporters PCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that Congress Party would contest BDC elections on the seats where ever it is possible. He said the State Administration should provide adequate security to the Party candidates and also ensure their free movement in their respective blocks.

Sharma, who was accompanied by senior party leaders Yogesh Sawhney and Manmohan Singh regretted restrictions on the party leaders and maintained that Congress never boycott any democratic process. Despite many curbs and anti-democratic moves of the BJP, the PCC has resolved to contest BDC elections in the State.