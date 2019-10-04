Advisor, CS visit Pulwama; review development, security scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, Oct 4: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar along with Chief Secretary, BVR Subarahmanyam today visited Pulwama to take stock of the developmental and security scenario in the district.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Inspector General of Police, S.P Pani also accompanied the dignitaries.

On the occasion, District Development Commissioner, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah briefed the Advisor and Chief Secretary about the governance and public delivery system, besides status of ongoing development projects, implementation of welfare schemes, scenario of Health, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, R&B, PMGSY, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Rural Development Department, Social Welfare, Sports etc.

Later, 23 delegations interacted with the Advisor and Chief Secretary and projected issues like upgradation of civic amenities, health, education, road connectivity, drinking water, power supply and adequate staff in schools and hospitals.

The delegation of Fruit Growers demanded the enhancement of rates under MIS and establishment of Cold storage facility. The President Industrial Area Lassipora demanded the extension of amnesty period in pending electricity dues, relaxation in easing of distress accounts of businessmen and transporters.

The delegation of Bat manufacturers demanded ban on export of raw material from the valley, incentivization of Bat manufacturing units and provision of soft loans. Similarly, a delegation of Industrial Union Khrew demanded a government based contingency plan for transporters.

Dairy farmers’ delegation highlighted the issues faced by them at Lakhanpur and on the highway during the import of bovine from outside J&K. They also demanded establishment of poultry health units, enhancement in milk pricing, specific registration for importing of bovines and subsidy on fodder cultivation.

A delegation from civil society Awantipora demanded the speedy completion of AIIMS project, development of stadium, functioning of water filtration plant and resolution of approach road issue to AIIMS.

A delegation from Pampore demanded establishment of blood bank and dialysis centre at SDH and conservation of Chatlum-Kranchu wet land in Pampore.

The delegations from Deeri, Kakapora, Khrew, Charsoo Gangoo and Chandhara demanded construction of bridge at nallah Romshi, expansion of road connectivity, Sabzi Mandi, establishment of Degree College, upgradation of schools, construction of playgrounds, adequate staff in NTPHC (Charsoo ),Relaxation in toll tax, improvement in electricity, fixation of rice rates(Kashmiri), revival of borewells, macadamization of roads, upgradaton of health centers, removal of encroachments in their respective areas.

Similarly, a delegation of Panches and Sarpanches interacted with the Advisor and the Chief Secretary and briefed them about the block development council polls and other issues pertaining to panchayats.

Representatives from Gujjar and Bakerwal community demanded construction of Gujjar and Bakerwal hostel and schools for tribal students.

Both the Advisor and Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured that their all genuine demands will be examined on priority and addressed on merit.