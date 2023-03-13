Cong takes out protest march to Raj Bhawan

Wani, Bhalla among scores of people detained

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: Scores of Congress leaders, other functionaries and workers including JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla were taken into custody when they led massive `Chalo Raj Bhavan’ march in Jammu from Maharaja Hari Singh Park on the ongoing Adani row demanding a JPC probe in the matter.

They were accompanied by former DyCM Tara Chand, vice president Kanta Bhan, Th Manmohan Singh general secretary, Ex MLAs Indu Pawar, Yogesh Sawhney, Th Balwan Singh, Gurubachana Kumari, Krishan Bhagat, Ashok Dogra, TS Bajwa Ex-MP, Ved Mahajan, and others.

The rally started from at Maharaja Hari Singh Park. Congress activists were seen raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Protesters holding placards and climbing over barricades set up by police while heading towards Raj Bhawan, Wani, Bhalla along with hundreds others were detained and taken to Police Control Room where they were released after some time.

Addressing the gathering earlier, Wani underscored how Adani rose from the 100th position to the 2nd in a short span. He also slammed the probing agencies for torturing the leaders of the opposition and being heedless of the Adani row. Wani alleged that the PM was suppressing the voice of the media. He said that the Central Government’s policy of crony capitalism in favour of the Adani Group, under which vital infrastructure of the country was being sold to the Adani Group at the time of deep economic crisis in the country and public institutions like SBI and LIC were being forced to invest in the Adani Group putting at risk the savings of the poor and middle class.

Wani alleged that after coming to power in 2014, the BJP -led Government at the Center, has been continuously selling various undertakings of basic national importance to a crony capitalist Adani Group of Gujarat and for the development of the country and the welfare of the people. Thousands of crores of rupees were invested by the State Bank of India and LIC Insurance Company in his private companies. Adani Group’s shares fell heavily after the revelations of Hindenburg, a foreign company that assesses the financial condition of companies in the stock market. Due to the drowning of the amount of other financial institutions including SBI and LIC Insurance Company, they suffered huge losses, Wani added.

Bhalla said that Congress was against the government-sponsored private monopolies as those are against public interests and we are also against particular persons accused of having objectionable relations with tax havens, fraud and corruption monopolizing our national resources while exploiting our international goodwill. Surprisingly, all the Government agencies are either missing from action or facilitating the very process of mutual understanding between Modi and crony capitalist. Why this government is not forming Joint Parliamentary Committee on the issue?, BHalla asked.

Former DyCM Tara Chand said that rather than investigating, PM Modi offered even more opportunities to the Adani Group in this year’s Mitr Kaal budget. Over the years, PM Modi has misused agencies like the ED, CBI and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to intimidate his political or ideological opponents, and to punish business houses that do not fall in line with his financial interests. The Modi government may have controlled all the government agencies and institutions like CAG, CBI etc. for the last nine years but the truth always comes out and it cannot be suppressed by using the ED and CBI.

Several senior leaders Th Hari Singh, Pankaj Dogra, Sanjeev Sharma, Asif Naqib, Vijay Sharma, Karan Bhagat, Amrit Bali, Suresh Dogra, Nariender Gupta, Ajay Lakhotra and Dwarka Choudhary also accompanied.