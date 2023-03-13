BN Mullik Memorial Police Football C’ship enters Day-2

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 13: 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship, hosted by J&K Police at four different venues including Synthetic Turf Ground, Polo Ground, Bakshi Stadium and Kashmir University, entered Day-2, here today.

On the 2nd day of the tournament 28 teams (14 matches) were played wherein each team was determined to secure a spot in the next round of the competition.

At Synthetic Turf Ground, DySP Sports APHQ Kuldeep Hundoo was the chief guest of the event. The matches were played between West Bengal Police Vs Chandigarh Police, J&K Police Vs Bihar Police, CRPF Vs Chhattisgarh Police, and Assam Rifles Vs Meghalaya Police.

The match between West Bengal Police and Chandigarh Police was won by West Bengal Police by 3 goals to nil, while in the match between J&K Police Vs Bihar Police, the match was won by J&K Police by 2 goals to nil. The match between CRPF Vs Chhattisgarh Police was won by CRPF with a thrilling score by11 goals to nil and the match between Assam Rifles Vs Meghalaya Police was won by Meghalaya Police by 1 goals to nil.

At Polo Ground, Deputy Commandant IRP 8th was the chief guest of the event. The matches were played between Odisha Police Vs ITBP, Punjab Police Vs Telangana Police, Jharkhand Police Vs Madhya Pradesh Police and Haryana Police Vs Delhi Police.

The match between Odisha Police Vs ITBP despite their best efforts ended in a draw as both the teams could not score any goal. The match between Punjab Police Vs Telangana Police was won by Punjab Police by 4 goals to 1, while the match between Jharkhand Police Vs Madhya Pradesh Police was won by Jharkhand Police by 2 goals to nil and the match between Delhi Police vs Haryana Police was won by Delhi Police by 5 goals to 1.

At Bakshi Stadium, Manager J&K Sports Council Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar was chief of the event and the matches were played between CISF Vs Maharashtra Police and Assam Police Vs Goa. The match between CISF Vs Maharashtra Police ended with a 2:2 draw, while the match between Assam Police Vs Goa also ended in a goalless draw.

At Kashmir University Ground, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal was the chief guest of the event and the matches were played between SSB Vs Sikkim Police, Mizoram Police Vs Gujarat Police, Kerala Police Vs Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Vs Manipur Police.

The match between SSB Vs Sikkim Police ended in a 1:1 draw, while the match between Kerala Police Vs Arunachal Pradesh was won by Kerala Police by 2 goals to nil.

The match between Mizoram Police Vs Gujarat Police was won by Mizoram Police by 9 goals to 1 and the match between Tamil Nadu Vs Manipur Police ended in a draw with a final score of 1:1.