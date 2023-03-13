Over 63,000 students appear in Class 10 exam across Kashmir

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Mar 13: Second in the Uniform Academic Calendar (UAC) after class 8 examinations, over 63 thousand students across notified Soft Zone in Kashmir Valley today appeared in the Class-10 Annual Examination-2023.

Officials told Excelsior that 630 examination centres have been set up for the annual examination across Kashmir districts and a total of 63 thousand 5 hundred and 43 students appeared in the examination to write their English paper which started at 11:30 am.

As per details in district Anantnag, 62 examination centres have been set up and 6260 students appeared in the exam on the day. Similarly in Tehsil Dooru, 10 examination centres have been set up and the number of students who appeared in the examination has been given as 1109. Kokernag has 8 centres with 739 students.

In Kulgam, officials said, 27 exam centres have been set up for over 2900 students, 53 in Baramulla for 5379 students, 31 in Sopore for 3049 students, 17 in Uri for 1649 students, 18 in Bandipora for 1763 students, 14 in Sumbal for 1320 students, 42 in Budgam for 4106 students, 9 in Beerwah for 801 students, 7 in Chrar-e-Sharief for 695 students and 29 in Magam for 2812 students.

Similarly, as per details, 31 examination centres have been set up in Ganderbal for 3078 students, 57 in Kupwara for 5278 students, 31 in Langate for 3362 students, 30 in Pulwama for 2957 students, 25 in Pampore for 2641 students, 32 in Shopian for 4065 students and 97 examination centres in Srinagar for 9571 students.

The students were early in the morning seen heading to their respective examination centres, where all the necessary arrangements were put in place by the school management.

“I am happy and equally excited to write the paper today; it is different because until last year, the class 10 exams used to be held in winter and that had its issues; students were not able to write properly and it would take them some time to warm themselves up to be able to start writing the paper; it is altogether different today,” said Mariya, one of the students whose exam centre is at Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary School.

Parents were also seen accompanying the students to their examination centres while scores of parents preferred to stay outside the exam centres and wait till their kids finished writing their papers.

Joint Secretary, Examination for JKBOSE, Hussain Lal told Excelsior that all the necessary arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the students.

The class 10 examination will culminate on April 5 with the Social Science paper which will then start the result declaration waiting period for the students.