Cong pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR, May 21: Congress remembered former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, recalling his great contributions and highlighted his selfless services and achievements in Nation building.

Paying rich tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd martyrdom day in an impressive function held today at Mahajan Hall, Shalamar Road, Jammu, Congress today launched its campaign for the forthcoming PRI elections in the UT, describing Rajiv Gandhi as the architect of Panchayat Raj in the country.

Hundreds of representatives from Panchayats and Urban Bodies and all senior leaders of the party including former ministers, former Legislators, DCC presidents, Corporators, Councilors, DDCs and BDCs, Frontal Wings, Blocks and Wards Presidents attended the function which was chaired by president JKPCC Vikar Rasool Wani, and attended by working president Raman Bhalla, former Dy CM Tara Chand, former PCC president Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, former minister Mula Ram, GN Monga (EX-MLC), TS Bajwa (Ex-MP), Kanta Bhan, Yogesh Sawhney (Ex-Minister, Ravinder Sharma (Ex-MLC), Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Th. Balbir Singh (Ex-MLC), Shabir A Khan(Ex-Minister), Gurbachan Kumari Rana (Ex-Minister), Indu Pawar (Ex-MLA), Vinod Sharma, Shameema Raina, MK Bhardwaj, DCC presidents – Krishan Chander Bhagat (Ex-MLA), Ashok Dogra Ex-MLA, Hari Singh Chib, Pankaj Dogra, Dina Nath Bhagat (Ex-MLA), Pankaj Dogra and others.

Addressing the gathering PCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani recalled the services of Rajiv Gandhi as the youngest Prime Minister who gave the vision to the youth of the Country of the challenges of the 21st Century and brought IT and Telecom revolution, lowered the voting age to 18 years to empower the youths.

Wani said Late Gandhi was the architect of Panchayat Raj system in the country and giving constitutional status and powers through 73rd and 74th amendments thus ensuring 33 percent reservations to the women and proportional representation to the SCs and STs in all three tiers of the Panchayat Raj system . He transferred the powers to the people at the grass root level.

Launching the party’s campaign for the forthcoming PRI elections in J&K, PCC chief exhorted the Party workers to gear up for the Panchayat and ULB elections, as the winds of change have started in the country from Karnataka following the successful Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Hitting out at the BJP for snatching the democratic rights of the people of J&K by downgrading the State and not holding elections to the Assembly for five years, the PCC chief said that our struggle for restoration of state and holding assembly elections shall be intensified.

Working president Raman Bhalla paid rich tribute to the former Prime Minister who sacrificed his life for the nation. He brought about tremendous revolutions in the IT and Telecom sector, gave youths the voting right at 18 years, and revolutionized the Panchayat Raj system in the country.

Former PCC chief Peerzada Mohd Sayed recalled the sacrifices of Rajiv Gandhi and remembered his contributions in various fields as a result the youth and women were empowered in the country. He said that Congress party is the only secular and progressive force in the country which can keep the country strong and united and march on the path of progress.

All District presidents and senior leaders, frontal heads, several representatives of Panchayat and urban bodies spoke on the occasion and paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi recalling his role to establish the present Panchayat Raj in the country.

In a Party function of prominent Party workers held at Verinag in Anantnag district of South Kashmir Congress leaders and workers paid rich tributes to Late Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir chaired the function while senior Congress leader and AICC Steering Committee Member Tariq Hameed Karra, Surinder Singh Channi and others were present and highlighted the great contributions of former Prime Minister in Nation building.

Speaking on the occasion Mir termed the departed leader as architect of Modern India. He said under the able leadership of Rajiv Gandhi, Nation touched the heights in respect of development, education, self-reliance and defence, taking country in the first rank of the Nations in service to the people. The departed leader was a man of patience and development who increased sustenance for science, technology and associated industries and reduced the import quota, taxes and tariffs on technology founded industries particularly airlines, computer, telecommunication including defense ensuring that India entered into digital world and compete with other developed countries.

AICC Member Karra termed the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi as an irreparable loss which could not be replaced by anything. Former PM was instrumental in transforming India into a fast-developing Nation while ensuring development of the people at grassroot by way of the gifting Panchayat Raj system which immensely helped to initiate the developmental process from grass root level.

Senior Congress leaders Surinder Singh Channi, Mohd Iqbal Mir, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Ali Mohd Mantoo, Gh Hassan Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Rashid Lone and others were also present on the occasion.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP), president, Mehbooba Mufti also paid rich tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. She described Gandhi as a true visionary leader and a democrat, acknowledging his immense contributions to the nation.

Rajiv Gandhi, the youngest Prime Minister of India, served the country with dedication and passion during his tenure from 1984 to 1989. He played a pivotal role in shaping India’s modern trajectory and introducing several significant reforms that transformed various sectors of the nation. She highlighted Gandhi’s visionary leadership, emphasising his efforts in promoting technological advancements and his role in ushering in the era of economic liberalisation. She commended his instrumental role in bringing the Information Technology revolution to India.

Former Chairman of JMC and senior Congress leader Satish Sharma paid rich tribute to Late Rajiv Gandhi in a function held at R S Pura. The party members present joined Sharma in paying tribute and lauded the contributions of Late PM. Similar functions were held in other districts across Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.