Air Marshal visits Air Force Station Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: Air Marshal, K Anantharaman, Air Officer Incharge Administration of IAF visited Air Force Station Jammu, took stock of situation and interacted with officers at the forward air base.

He was accompanied by the Director Education (Schools) at Air Headquarters and Dy Command Education Officer, HQ Western Air Command.

The Air Marshal was received by AOC Jammu and key appointments. On arrival he was briefed on the operational and admin infrastructure and security preparedness of the Station.

The Air Marshal also visited the Air Force School which has come up with a state of the art Wi-Fi enabled campus. He interacted with teachers, toppers of class 10th, 12th with their parents and lauded the hard work of the students who excelled in Board exams.

During his visit the Air Marshal also visited various on-going works sites and interacted with young officers of the base. He appreciated the operational and security orientation of the station and complimented the team for setting new benchmarks.