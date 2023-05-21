1984 anti Sikh riots was a calculated conspiracy: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, May 21: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today expressed his satisfaction over the filing of charge sheet by CBI against senior Congress leader, Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and said it was due to the efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi that culprits in the Congress are being hauled.

The Prime Minister got the entire cases of violence and arson against the Sikhs reinvestigated by Commission with the purpose of punishing the Congress leaders involved in it.

Chugh said earlier Sajjan Singh was arrested for plotting the killings of the Sikhs.

Chugh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, alleging that he instigated the mob to attack a Gurdwara in Delhi in which three Sikhs were burnt alive.

Tytler instigated, incited, and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of the Gurudwara and killing of three members of Sikh community, apart from burning and looting of shops on November 1, 1984.

Chugh said as there is evidence on record regarding this it exposes down re-establishes the Congress conspiracy against the Sikhs.

It was a calculated inhuman conspiracy against the Sikhs in which more than 3000 of them were brutally killed. All this was done at the behest of the Congress High Command which must also be brought to book, he added.