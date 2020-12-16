Cong, NC candidates keeping their leaders away from campaign: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Dec 16: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that Congress and National Conference (NC) candidates are discreetly keeping their party leaders away from the election campaign for District Development Councils (DDCs).

Addressing a public meeting in the far – flung remote area of Rajgarh where BJP is facing a contest both from Congress as well as National Conference, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the most interesting feature is that Congress candidates are not inclined to invite their Central leaders like Rahul Gandhi or PCC President to campaign for them because of apprehension that this might antagonise the voters. Similarly, the National Conference candidates do not want to invite their top leaders like Farooq Abdullah or Omar Abudullah to campaign for them because of the fear that by doing so they may rather lose some votes instead of adding.

While District Development Council elections happening for the first time in Jammu & Kashmir, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, have heralded a new chapter in the history of democracy, these elections have also, for the first time, exposed the unique inner contradictions afflicting the opposition parties. Most of these candidates, he said, are avoiding using pictures of their leaders on posters and are also displaying their party symbol very discreetly and selectively.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, this turn of events is a testimony to the fact that the opposition parties have also, in heart of hearts, accepted that Narendra Modi is the tallest leader among all, who enjoys following across the party lines. Interestingly, he said, some of the opposition candidates have also been found secretly whispering into the voter’s ear that they too are Modi followers.

Referring to unprecedented development in the last six years, Dr Jitendra Singh said, before 2014 there was no proper road connectivity with Rajgarh and many a time we had to go back because of a sudden landslide midway. However, he said, in the last four years there has been an upgradation of road along with blacktopping and Rajgarh is not only connected with Ramban but also connected with Kastigarh by road.

In the education sector, Dr Jitendra Singh said, that this region has been given three Degree Colleges in the last four years. He accused the earlier public representatives for deliberately obstructing development as well as wider exposure of the people living in remote areas, so that they could continue their own hagemony and dominance.

Senior BJP leader Munish Sharma, who is party’s election incharge here, also spoke on the occasion.