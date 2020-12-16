BJP will get decisive mandate in DDC elections: Anurag Thakur

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 16: Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, has stated, that the people of J&K will give BJP a decisive mandate in DDC elections and reinforce that ballot is mightier than the bullet.

Along with other BJP leaders, Anurag Thakur was addressing an election rally at Samba.

Thakur said, “Our campaign has been only about development and our track record under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi shows we can deliver time bound results for socio-economic growth. Ever since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, we have prepared and implemented a development oriented roadmap for J&K. We want an inclusive, participatory form of governance and we will encourage the youth to take up leadership roles in this process,” he added.

Thakur said “In the recently concluded Hyderabad Municipal polls we won 48 seats this time in comparison to four in 2016. In the State of Rajasthan, the BJP won 1989 seats out of 4371 Panchayat Samiti seats. The incumbent Congress received 1852 seats, this shows a clear lack of trust for the party and its activities. In fact in the Zila Parishad elections, the BJP won 353 seats in comparison to the Congress 252 seats,” he added.

He said “In the by-elections of UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh swell we saw how people reposed their faith in BJP. Even in the local elections in Goa, we got a decisive mandate. This clearly shows a strong wave of support in favour of the BJP at all levels of the democratic system. BJP fights elections with all the energy of its Karyakartas and supporters. We win because we serve the interest of people, we set targets and deliver development as per timelines, we keep the public at the centre of all our policies,” he added.

Thakur further said, it is a fact that the Gupkar Alliance leaders looted the erstwhile State of its resources, it is also a fact they neglected basic healthcare, education, infrastructure, employment needs of J&K. There is dejection amongst the Karyakartas of the Alliance because the Gupkar leaders have already been rejected by the people, he added.

Thakur said, “Previously we have seen how the Gupkaris discouraged citizens from participating in the electoral process. They created an atmosphere of fear. The voting percentage was barely 3-5% and today the J&K region gets 40-50% voter turnout. This is because people have faith in PM, Narendra Modi’s politics of hope and development for J&K,” he added.